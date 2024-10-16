From the perspective of the Southern Command's Rabbinate, even in routine times it's a series of complex logistical operations that require tremendous efforts. However, this year, during wartime, things have become a real challenge.

However, the Southern Command's Rabbinate doesn't treat this operation solely as a logistical mission. It's clear to us that a soldier who knows he will have a prayer book and shofar for Rosh Hashanah, and even a set of symbols for the festive night, can rely on receiving the Four Species and even having a sukkah at his disposal – he is filled with spiritual strength and fights better.

Building a sukkah at one of the bases Photo: IDF Spokesperson

Meeting the religious and spiritual needs of the soldiers is a very significant component in building the fighting spirit. Therefore, cunning and creativity are required no less than any other components of the campaign.

For example, the tactical sukkahs are a creative solution for soldiers in the field whose nature of activity does not allow the setting up of large sukkahs for the entire holiday.

The Southern Command's Rabbinate makes every effort to deliver the four species to edge units as best as possible. Just like in military operations, regarding the religious and spiritual domain, the rabbinate does not settle for a halachic status of "after the fact" or just to meet the obligation, but seeks as much as possible to reach a status of ideal and even beyond.

This is how we fight, this is how we build the spirit. This is how we win. With God's help, we will win!

Lt. Col. Rabbi David Haimov serves as a military rabbi in the Southern Command