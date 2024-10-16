The weekly meeting of the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah was focused on ongoing efforts to exert international pressure to stop what they describe as the 'war of extermination' in the Gaza Strip and the 'war of starvation' in the north.

Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, instructed the diplomatic staff to persuade countries and organizations to increase pressure on Israel. At the same time, the Minister of Social Development said that attempts are being made to work with humanitarian organizations and UN institutions to renew aid for northern Gaza.

On the subject of Judea and Samaria, the government discussed the use of state lands in Area C (which covers about 83% of the territory), to prevent Israeli appropriation and help Palestinian residents protect their assets. One of the main issues raised was the establishment of a national archive that would preserve the land assets of the residents, as well as the opening of a land authority office in the Shechem district.

At the same time, the Authority is working to improve the handling of Israeli towns through the Fence and Settlement Resistance Committee, with an emphasis on confronting what the government describes as attacks by settlers and the Israeli authorities.