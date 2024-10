A fire erupted on Tuesday at a fuel tank in Iran's Petro Shushtar Refinery in the southwestern Khuzestan province, a local governor said.

Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that the fire killed one and injured four others.

Firefighting and rescue teams are at the scene, working to contain the blaze, the news agency added.

The fire erupted after a tank truck collided with petroleum tanks, the governor of Shushtar said, according to a report in Iran International.