weapon found on terrorist who was eliminated in Jenin

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Tuesday evening that a short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a suspect adjacent to the security fence in the buffer zone area, outside of the community of Reihan.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and apprehended the terrorist, who was armed with a handgun and an M16 riffle. The terrorist was transferred to Israeli security forces for further questioning.

Simultaneously, undercover Israel Border Police forces, with the direction of the ISA, operated in the area of Jenin to apprehend a wanted individual who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the immediate future.

During exchanges of fire with the suspect, who had barricaded himself inside a building, the forces eliminated him. No IDF injuries were reported.