A resident of a village in southern Lebanon, calls in Arabic for Jewish settlement in southern Lebanon.

"Hello, my name is Elias Raja Yosef Najam and I am from the western Beqaa. Our dream is coming true, the dream that everyone who knows history and knows what is written in the Torah, and even in the Koran – Israel's legal right to return to its land," he claimed.

According to Najam, the Jews are the ones who bring peace and justice to the world and their return to Lebanon is the fulfillment of the world's dream, "So that security and justice will rule the world and the world will live in abundance and joy. It is our right to live as human beings in a land of honor and happiness, especially from the Jewish community, our brothers, who have rightly proven that they deserve to keep the covenant."