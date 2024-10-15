“Sitting in the sukkah under its canopy of leaves, I often think of my ancestors and their wanderings across Europe in search of safety, and I begin to understand how faith was their only home. It was fragile, chillingly exposed to the storms of prejudice and hate. But it proved stronger than superpowers and outlived them all.”
– Rabbi Sacks zt"l
There is a new collection of posters, incorporating quotes from Rabbi Sacks about Sukkot, to adorn your Sukkah. They are available in English and Hebrew and can be downloaded here.
- Short Thoughts on the significance and symbolism of Sukkot, Shemini Atzeret, and Simchat Torah, recorded in 2019.
- The Family Editions for Sukkot, and for Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, with with stories, discussion points, insights for all the family.
- A Nail of Faith: a video in which Rabbi Sacks shares a personal recollection, and the message he learned from it.
- The Lessons of Kohelet: a shiur given by Rabbi Sacks to launch the Koren Sacks Sukkot Machzor in 2016.
- Unfinished Symphony: Rabbi Sacks' commentary on Vezot Habracha from the Life-Changing Ideas series.
