“Sitting in the sukkah under its canopy of leaves, I often think of my ancestors and their wanderings across Europe in search of safety, and I begin to understand how faith was their only home. It was fragile, chillingly exposed to the storms of prejudice and hate. But it proved stronger than superpowers and outlived them all.”

– Rabbi Sacks zt"l





There is a new collection of posters, incorporating quotes from Rabbi Sacks about Sukkot, to adorn your Sukkah. They are available in English and Hebrew and can be downloaded here .