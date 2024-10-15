The Adopt a Family Movement is now in its final 24-hour stretch. This movement prompted mass support for struggling families, with hundreds of donors worldwide. However, the need proved to be huge, and hundreds of families are still on the waitlist, despite the close proximity to Sukkot.

A woman who hasn’t seen her husband in weeks shared, “I’m still on the waiting list for grocery vouchers from Shomrei Yisroel, and I’m desperately hoping I’ll get it. With finances so tight since my husband went to fight, I can’t afford all the meat, fish, and veg that we need for a week of meals.”

With many reservist families struggling financially after the husbands went to fight, hundreds of women have no way to pay for Chag expenses. These grocery vouchers are many families only hope of enjoying food this Sukkot, however with such an extensive waitlist, many may be turned down.

Sponsors are needed before Sukkot begins, to meet the huge demand. Each family requires between $180 to $960 worth of vouchers, depending on family size and financial need. To adopt a family before Sukkot begins, allowing them to prepare for the Chag with dignity, visit the crowdfunding page to donate.

