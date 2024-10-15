The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, spoke this week with General (* * * *) Luciano Portolano, the Chief of Defence for Italy.

The two discussed recent operational events, the security situation, and the associated challenges. Among these, they addressed Hezbollah's exploitation of areas where UNIFIL positions and posts are located for its terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

The Chief of the General Staff noted that the IDF will continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the harm to UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon, and he emphasized the importance of joint military efforts against terrorism in the region.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the ties between the two militaries and emphasized that the IDF will continue to deepen professional relations with the Italian Armed Forces, driven by a shared commitment to strengthening regional stability and security in the Middle East.