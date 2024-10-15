Soldiers from the IDF's Duvdevan Unit, Haruv commando unit, and Border Police, guided by the ISA, operated Monday in Jenin to thwart terror operations.

During the operation, the Duvdevan soldiers used the "pressure cooker" protocol on a building in which terrorists who shot at IDF forces were hiding. Following a shootout, the soldiers eliminated an armed terrorist and arrested three individuals suspected of terror activities.

Parallel to this, soldiers from the Haruv commando unit operated in the Jenin area and eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist during close-quarters combat in Qabatiya.

Meanwhile, IDF, ISA, and Border Police forces operated Monday night to arrest 20 wanted terror suspects throughout the Central Command region. In Aqaba in the valley region, forces from the Shimshon Battalion located many weapons, including a rifle, vest, ammunition, and weapons parts.

In Yata in Judea and in Urif in Samaria, forces from the Gefen Battalion and Battalion 7016 located many additional rifles. None of the IDF forces were injured.

credit: דובר צה"ל

