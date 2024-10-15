A senior source told Channel 12 News correspondent Almog Boker that the State of Israel is now aiding the Hezbollah terror organization in its efforts to regroup and recover its power - due to the lack of strikes in Beirut over the course of the past five days.

"The success of the past few weeks is due to the fact that we did not allow them to raise their heads," the source added, referring to the IAF's recent incessant attacks in Lebanon.

He stressed, "We have many more targets - this cessation harms us, and allows Hezbollah to rear its head. Look at the past 48 hours."

Kan 11 News reported on Monday evening that the instruction was delivered in writing on Friday morning, after the unusual strike in western Beirut, in which dozens of people were killed and injured.

The report also said that the ministers of the Security Cabinet were excluded from the decision to avoid attacks in Beirut. Cabinet sources said that the decision was not brought up for approval in recent discussions, and they heard about it for the first time in the media.

The sources stated that if the attacks in Beirut are not renewed, the ministers will demand answers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the defense establishment at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.