The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Monday evening that the soldiers of the 8th Brigade combat team, under the command of the 91st Division, continue to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon. Together with the Yahalom Unit, the soldiers located an underground compound stretching across 800 meters that served as a command center for Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces.

Inside the underground compound, the IDF found helicopter-fired missiles, mortar shells, motorcycles, living quarters, and means for long-term stays, including a kitchen stocked with food and supplies. Hezbollah intended to mobilize these weapons as part of their "Conquer the Galilee” invasion plan and deliberately embedded this underground command center below a civilian area in southern Lebanon.

During the targeted raid on the compound, the troops engaged in an encounter with a terrorist who had embedded himself in the headquarters. Guided by an Israeli Air Force aircraft, the terrorist was eliminated. The troops are continuing their activity in the area and are investigating the tunnel route.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari: "They were planning, with these motorcycles here, to enter Kiryat Shemona, to Yiftah, to villages and positions inside Israel and conduct a massacre. They were here only a couple of days ago."