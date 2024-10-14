A New Song by Eliad Eliyahu, in collaboration with Rabbi Micah Lapidot of Atlanta, brings hope amidst these challenging times of war. Eliad Eliyahu describes the song, "We'll Dance Again," as a long embrace of hope—a powerful connection shared between five communities worldwide, all of which have endured the unimaginable pain of loss while bravely holding onto hope.

Written by Rabbi Micah Lapidot of Atlanta and performed by Eliad Eliyahu of Israel, this moving tribute from the Partnership2Gether community of the Jewish Agency commemorates the fallen from the communities of Atlanta, St. Louis, Yokneam, Megiddo, and Nahal Oz.

Eliad Eliyahu, who also serves as Partnership Director for Atlanta and St. Louis with Yokneam, Megiddo, and Nahal Oz, shared: "It is a profound honor to be part of this memorial project, expressing the deep bond, love, and commitment of the Jewish people wherever they may be. Since the war began, these connections have only strengthened, manifesting in sincere partnership, love, and boundless mutual support."

Rabbi Lapidot added: "We hope this song will honor those we've lost while bringing a ray of hope to those searching for light in these dark times."

The music video, created with great sensitivity by Rebecca Spivak of Golda Creations, involved the bereaved families, who shared pictures of their loved ones. The video was screened at community support events in Atlanta and St. Louis, marking a year since the war, and spreading the memory and light of those lost to the world. The song is also being shared on social media platforms of Jewish communities in Israel and around the globe.

May their memories be a blessing.