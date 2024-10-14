Red Alert sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and much of central Israel, resulting from a rocket attack from Lebanon Monday evening.

Alarms were activated in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Kfar Chabad, Hadera, Kfar Yona, and Netanya. The Home Front Command informed that alarms were activated in more than 180 localities.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated "Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel due to projectiles fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The details are under review."

About 15 minutes later, the IDF put out a further statement, saying, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, several interception attempts were made toward a number of projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Details to follow."

The IDF later confirmed that three rockets were fired from Lebanon at central Israel, all of which were intercepted. No injuries have been reported.

The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines.

Aircraft traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was halted in response to the rocket attack.