The families of the thirteen elderly people, who were brutally murdered on the morning of October 7th in Sderot, while on their way to a spa day at the Dead Sea, filed a lawsuit on Monday against the municipality of Sderot and Motorola Solutions, in the amount of NIS 12 million.

According to the lawsuit, the group of retirees were traveling in a minibus that stopped on the side of the road to change a tire, and when they heard the siren tried to escape to the smart mobile shelter.

The mobile shelter is operated by Motorola Solutions and is supposed to open automatically, as needed and when an alarm is sounded. The shelter is equipped with a heavy door that can be locked from the inside. When the elderly people tried to enter it, the smart system malfunctioned, its doors remained locked and all their attempts, as well as those of the policemen who passed by, to open it were unsuccessful.

Minutes later, Hamas terrorists arrived at the scene in vans and massacred all thirteen elderly people who stood next to the locked shelter helpless and without any protection.

The lawsuit filed against the Sderot municipality claimed that "the group was left helpless and without any protection. The Nukhba terrorists opened fire and massacred the entire group mercilessly. Thirteen people were murdered in an unnecessary death that could have been spared, if the shelters had opened and fulfilled their purpose – to open when needed."