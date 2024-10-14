On Yom Kippur eve, IDF soldier Tzvi Marantz was killed in battle in Gaza, leaving behind his wife Tal and their three young children—Omer, Ofir, and newborn Na'aya. For months, Tzvi bravely fought for the safety of Israel, but tragically, he never made it back from his third deployment.

Tzvi’s death has left his family shattered. Tal, who had just given birth to their daughter while Tzvi was on the frontlines, now faces the unimaginable task of raising their children alone as the family reels from his absence.

CLICK HERE TO HELP TZVI’S WIDOW

Tal and her children currently live in a small caravan, and donations are urgently needed to provide them with the safe, loving home Tzvi wanted. Every donation brings them closer to the stable future he sacrificed his life for.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE