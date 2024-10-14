I do not want to hear Both Sides.

King Solomon put it like this: “Too much wisdom leads to grief.”

Likewise, too much information. By way of saying, I have grown tired of News. I do not want News. Unless it’s terrific.

In other words, spare me the headline which says Gallant is off to Washington again to meet with Blinken again, which means he will come back brainwashed again.

Tell me instead the number of terrorists the IDF eliminated today. i need to know that somewhere evil is being blotted out.

Not around here, that’s for sure…here in the United States, where journalism is ruining itself and the country.

Exhibit A brings us CBS News, once the bellwether of broadcast journalism, and once featured such stars as Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow, but today?

Today they would be scoffed for “toxic masculinity.” Today, therefore, a sorority of woke women run the network.

What happened? A so-called writer named Ta-Nehisi Coates appeared as a guest on the network’s morning show, to promote his latest book.

I’d never heard of the guy, I don’t follow that gang of Leftists, even though Coates, a black man of letters, is supposed to be something special.

He is part of a protected species.

His specialty, it appears, is to reduce everything down to race…Blacks good, whites bad.

As it unfolded on the program, Coates wants everybody to know that he spent 10 days in “Palestine” with enough material to fill a book, and by saying “Palestine” instead of Israel, we already know where this is going. No surprise, then, to have him trash the Jewish State as colonialist and racist.

The Palestinian Arabs, as he sees it, after 10 days, are Black and good; the Jews are white and bad…and that’s the story of his book.

Was there anyone on the panel to refute his bigoted nonsense? Let’s turn to Rashi, and the incident of the 12 Spies.

Two, Joshua and Caleb, came back to Moses with blessings for the Land of Canaan. The others returned with a negative report.

Rashi says they already had their minds made up. “They left with bias in their hearts, and returned with bias in their hearts.”

All these centuries later, this sounds like Coates, and the many like him, including those CBS panelists who gushed with praise over this particular idiot, with such bias in his heart.

With one exception, namely Tony Dokoupil, who challenged Coates up, down and sideways, and for that, his bosses at CBS want him disciplined.

Dokoupil had the chutzpah to use true journalism at one of their Leftist darlings, which apparently goes against the network’s standards and practices.

Now they want him retooled and re-educated to fall in line as just another zombie, like all the rest who give us falsehood and bigotry for news and opinion.

As I said at the start, spare me this kind of news. My brothers and sisters are fighting and dying right now in Israel against terrorists from all sides.

I don’t need to be informed that by means of their telecasts the media are waging the same war of terror against my people.

I am calling out CBS News for journalistic terrorism. Israel dares to exist, and this troubles people like Coates, and those who run our media.

Kudos to Shari Redstone of Paramount, which owns the network, for speaking up for Dokoupil, who is Jewish. Redstone is a mensch.

As for the women who run CBS News, the world was a better place when you were back in the kitchen.

