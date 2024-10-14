The IDF on Monday morning reported that two soldiers were severely injured Sunday during combat in southern Gaza.

One of the soldiers serves in the 8101st Battalion, 3rd Brigade, while the other serves in the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade.

The IDF on Sunday reported that troops continued to operate throughout the Gaza Strip and have struck approximately 40 terror targets and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

In the area of Jabaliya, IDF troops struck the launcher from which projectiles were fired toward the area of Ashkelon on Saturday.

The troops also eliminated dozens of terrorists and located explosives, grenades, and additional weapons in the area.