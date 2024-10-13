While conducting a search of her bags, documents containing messages from prisoners’ relatives were found in a lawyer’s belongings, when she came to visit terrorists in a prison in northern Israel.

The documents, sent by relatives of the terrorists' families, were located during a routine inspection.

The documents were confiscated and the lawyer was detained for a police investigation. After the incident her visit was canceled and proceedings were initiated to prevent her from entering the Prison Service facilities.

"The Prison Service regards with utmost severity any case of lawyers taking advantage of their position, in an attempt to smuggle messages to terrorists, and work together with other enforcement agencies to ensure justice," the Prison Service announced.

The Prison Service updated that since the beginning of the Swords of Iron War, fourteen lawyers are undergoing preventive proceedings following such behavior.