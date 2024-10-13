The al-Hadath network reported on Sunday that the head of Hamas' aerial unit in Gaza, Samer Abu Dakah has been pronounced dead.

Abu Daka was wounded on October 10th in an IDF airstrike in the humanitarian zone in Kan Yunis. According to the IDF, the strike targeted several senior Hamas terrorists who were operating in a command and control post embedded in the humanitarian zone.

The IDF updated that among those who were targeted were Abu Daka, Osama Tabash, the head of the surveillance and targets deportment in Hamas' military intelligence headquarters, and Ayman Mabhouh, another senior Hamas terrorist.

"These terrorists were directly involved in the execution of the October 7th Massacre and have been recently operating to carry out terror activities against the IDF and the State of Israel," the IDF stated.