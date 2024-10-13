First Sergeant Ittai Fogel, who fell in battle in Gaza, is laid to rest on Sunday at the military cemetery in Yakir.

An IDF Colonel (res.) Avri, Ittai’s grandfather, eulogized his grandson: “For 22 years our lives were intertwined. Our relationship was more than grandfather and grandson. We were friends. When you were in nursery school I would fetch you and your brother and end our week with such happiness. After your barmitzvah you started going with your family to Kibbutz Nitzanim for Yom Kippur. You organized a minyan there and the kibbutz members enjoyed it so much when, at your young age, you were already reading Yona. They always asked when you were coming.”

He added, “When you studied at Yeshivat Ma’ale Eliyahu I visited you almost every Friday and we had some one-on-one time. When you drafted into the IDF, you decided to go into tanks, and you were so proud. When they didn’t send you into Gaza, you demanded that I pull some strings and help my grandson. You were delighted when you were accepted and Uri Zamir was your commander during your first experience in war. I want to thank him for being there with you.”

He ended in tears: “As a grandfather who has lost two grandchildren in 42 days defending the state, Elkana in Jenin and Ittai on the eve of Yom Kippur in Rafah, I promise you both that I will be strong to protect and help your parents. I will never stops missing my beloved grandson. I salute you my dear and beloved grandson."

Ittai’s mother thanked everyone who came to bid farewell to Ittai, “We did everything we could to be worthy parents to you and your siblings. We were privileged to be together for three days on Rosh Hashanah, just us; there was a good and family atmosphere. Last Sunday I gave you a blessing and saw you get on the bus for the last time. You saw me looking, so you called me and said, 'Mom, you're blocking the bus from coming in.'"

Ittai's father said: "You always had an endless ambition to grow and develop, you were never satisfied with less than the best. You graduated in mathematics already in the 10th grade, and it wasn't enough for you, so you continued to study independently. In the 11th grade you took a psychometric test and got a high score, which was enough for admission to medicine and all this without any stress on your part – you were always looking how to move forward. It was on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day, when officers knocked on our house. We knew you were taking a risk, we understood very well that you weren’t sharing everything with us so we wouldn't worry, and we still didn't want to believe it."

Ittai was survived by his parents, Yoav and Yael. Ittai was the eldest of four brothers. His cousin, Elkana Navon, was killed a few weeks ago in operational activity in Jenin.