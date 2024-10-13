The IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the coastal area of Nahariya early Sunday morning.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

On Friday evening, as Israelis were observing the fast of Yom Kippur, two UAVs were fired from Lebanon towards central Israel.

One of the UAVs was intercepted by the IDF, but the second one directly hit a nursing home in Herzliya.

Local residents reported hearing explosions. Power outages were also reported in several neighborhoods of Herzliya. There were no physical injuries.

Footage posted to social media showed the UAV as it passed through the city.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The UAVs were monitored from the moment in which they crossed the Lebanese border. The IAF successfully intercepted one UAV.”

“At this time, damage was caused to a building in Herzliya. No injuries are currently reported. The incident is under review,” it added.