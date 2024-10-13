US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday and “expressed his deep concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon as well as by the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement summarizing the call.

“The Secretary strongly emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces and reinforced the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible,” the statement added.

“Secretary Austin also raised the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed that steps must be taken to address it. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security,” the Pentagon said.

Finally, Austin “acknowledged Yom Kippur and the need to bring back all hostages to their families as soon as possible.”

The conversation came a day after the IDF said its forces fired at a threat near a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon, and acknowledged that the post was hit, wounding two UNIFIL personnel.

The IDF noted that, “hours before the incident, the IDF instructed UNIFIL personnel to enter into protected spaces and remain there. This instruction was in place at the time of the incident.”

“The IDF is in contact with UNIFIL for coordination purposes and will continue to do so. The IDF is continuing to examine the circumstances of the incident.”

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization deliberately operates with the intent to harm Israeli civilians from civilian areas and near UNIFIL posts, thereby endangering UNIFIL personnel,” said the IDF.

Friday’s incident marks the second time in two days that UNIFIL has said that its personnel were hit by Israeli fire.

UNIFIL has asserted that the attacks were deliberate, with some UNIFIL officials claiming that Israel seeks to drive the UN out of Lebanon.

A US National Security Council spokesperson commented on Thursday’s incident, saying, "We understand Israel is conducting targeted operations near the Blue Line to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could be used to threaten Israeli citizens. While they undertake these operations, it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers’ safety and security. We reached out immediately to our Israeli counterparts about it and pressed them for more details."