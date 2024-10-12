Russian President, Vladimir Putin, met with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on the sidelines of a regional conference held in Turkmenistan. The two discussed tensions in the Middle East and the planned Israeli attack on Iran.

The Russian news agency TASS reported that during the meeting, Putin told Pezeshkian: "We are actively working together on the international stage and our assessments regarding events occurring in the world are very close."

The Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Pezeshkian as saying in response that "economically and culturally, our communication is strengthening from day to day and becoming stronger." Pezehkian also spoke with Putin about "Israel's wild attacks in Lebanon" and added that "Israel must stop killing innocent people in the region."

He also accused the US and Europe of backing Israel's actions. During their meeting, Putin invited Iran's President to the BRICS conference, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, scheduled to take place from October 22-24. The leaders of Russia and Iran are expected to sign a strategic partnership agreement during the conference.

In recent years, cooperation between Russia and Iran has significantly tightened, with Iran providing Russia with drones and numerous weapons used by the Russian army in the war in Ukraine. According to a US Army report, Iran also set up a drone manufacturing plant in Russia.