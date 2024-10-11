IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the Director of the ISA Ronen Bar held a joint situational assessment in southern Lebanon along with the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, the Commanding Officer of the 91st Division, and additional commanders.

“We currently have seven divisions operating on the ground: three in the Gaza Strip—in the south, center, and north of the Gaza Strip—and four divisions operating here, while the IDF is active in many other areas with ground and aerial forces, intelligence, and special operations across numerous arenas. We continue to operate against the enemy and will not stop until we ensure that we can safely return the residents, not just now, but with a future outlook. If anyone considers rebuilding these villages again, they will know that it's not worth constructing terrorist infrastructure because the IDF will neutralize them again," Halevi stated.

"We are operating across all arenas, both in the Beqaa Valley and in Beirut, north and south of the Litani, and all these efforts are working very effectively. What you are doing here is the most important component for bringing the residents back. These are special days and holidays, and we are all focused on our mission so that the residents of Israel can celebrate the holidays and live here securely for years to come," he added

ISA Director Bar stated: “The State of Israel cannot protect its residents from terrorists solely with shopping mall security guards, nor defend against rockets only by building shelters. The solution must be found in the terrorists' nests and production lines. Therefore, on a peaceful border, defense is on one side; on a wartime border, defense must be on both sides of the border with freedom of action. In the last few years, we have seen Hamas entrench itself in Lebanon, and this will intensify as they move out of Gaza and their focus shifts here. We will continue to pursue them everywhere. We will always remember the massacre of October 7th, and we will ensure they remember the lesson of October 8th”.