The holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur -- the Day of Atonement -- will be observed this Shabbat, beginning Friday night, October 11th. What makes this holy day the happiest day of the year as well?

This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast examines the answer, which lies in understanding the essence of sin, repentance and atonement -- the dynamic of life itself.

Yom Kippur is a day that manifests the most sublime Divine love for humanity; a day of transcendence from physicality and liberation from materialism...a day in which G-d responds to our sincere repentance by literally changing our personal history, as we reconnect with our true spiritual essence and get back on track to grow ever closer to Him, during the coming year.

Jerusalem Lights wishes everyone a 'good sealing' in the Book of Life, may this coming year be one of great blessings! G'mar Chatima Tova and Shana Tova.