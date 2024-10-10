With recent awareness about the transportation difficulty for soldiers getting home from bases, a soldier shared, “The prospect of soldiers coming late to bases could have a devastating effect on national security. We’re doing our duty by showing up, but we need help getting there as quickly as possible.”

It can be a logistical nightmare struggling to get to bases. The bases could be one bus ride away or a chain of five different trains and buses. With the critical need for the army to run like clockwork, organizations have stepped in to allow soldiers to report for duty easily.

In a two-week campaign, Shomrei Yisroel is raising funds for 1,000 taxi rides, allowing soldiers to report to bases and get home safely and easily. With a huge volume of requests, they are dependent on public donors to help soldiers report to bases on time.

To join the movement transporting 1,000 soldiers to and from bases by taxi, equipping Israel with the soldiers it needs, click here to visit the crowdfunding page.

