When a siren in Israel goes off, it sends many children into a panic. Adrenaline kicks in, and they hurry to their safe rooms as fast as their little legs can. But for kids who have been evacuated from their homes, the reality is simply heartbreaking- They have nowhere to run.

Northern Israel has been evacuated, leaving thousands of families and children in need of food, supplies, and safe shelters equipped with bomb shelters to survive the ongoing conflict.

Click here to help>>>

This war is real. These kids are losing more than just their sense of security—they are losing their childhoods. Your donation today will provide food, blankets, and shelter for the most vulnerable children affected by this war.

Time is running out, and every minute without shelter is agonizing for these families.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION