Representatives of Fatah and Hamas continue talks in Cairo, with the participation of intelligence officers from Egypt's, in an attempt to bridge the differences of opinion regarding the management of Gaza after the end of the war.

The Al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper reported that Egypt is trying to promote an agreement between the parties on the establishment of a body to manage Gaza and the border crossings, as part of a cease-fire agreement and an exchange deal that will lead to the return of the Israeli hostages, in exchange for the release of security prisoners.

It was also noted that Egypt, Fatah and Hamas oppose any Israeli presence at the border crossings between Gaza and Egypt.

Another senior Hamas official told the newspaper last night that Hamas opposes the establishment of committees to manage Gaza, because this would send a message that Gaza is separate from Palestine, and the movement demands the establishment of a national government, composed of professional individuals that is acceptable to all Palestinian organizations.

He added that Hamas is working to thwart Israeli plans to split Gaza from Judea and Samaria, and it has made its position clear to Egypt that it supports the establishment of a government that will be responsible for Gaza and Judea and Samaria.