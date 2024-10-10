* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

1. Yom Kippur, to be observed this coming Shabbat, is a gift. It is a day of pardon, forgiveness, and atonement. It’s a day that declares: It’s possible to mend our ways if we wish. This day is a unique opportunity to begin anew, both in our relationships with God and with other people. In the book of Leviticus, it is written in relation to Yom Kippur as follows: “For on this day He will make atonement for you, to purify you from all your sins, before the Lord you will be purified.”

2. Yom Kippur for the year 5785 begins on Friday before Shabbat and ends on Motzei Shabbat, Saturday night. 25 hours will pass without eating or drinking, without leather shoes or cell phones, without driving or conducting business, but with much thought and prayer on the process of self-renewal.

3. On Yom Kippur throughout the Jewish world, synagogue attendance is at its height. We begin with the Kol Nidrei prayer and end with the Ne’ilah prayer, a loud collective recitation of the Shema, and a shofar blast. In prisons, army bases, hospitals and, of course, in synagogues, people of all ages and religious backgrounds will gather. It is worthwhile to notice those who need help, due to one limitation or another, to get their bearings on this day. This year is especially significant to so many, and there are so many words in the prayers that seem to have been written particularly for what transpired this past year, together with our hopes for a better year in every area of life.

4. Lighting of the candles prior to Yom Kippur involves recitation of two blessings: "בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם אֲשֶׁר קִדְּשָׁנוּ בְּמִצְווֹתָיו וְצִוָּנוּ לְהַדְלִיק נֵר שֶׁל שַׁבָּת וְשֶׁל יוֹם הַכִּיפּוּרִים" — Blessed are You, O Lord our God, King of the universe, who sanctified by his commandments and commanded us to kindle the light of Shabbat and Yom Kippur.”

Followed by: "בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם שֶׁהֶחֱיָינוּ וְקִיַּמְנוּ וְהִגִּיעָנוּ לַזְּמַן הַזֶּה" — Blessed are You, L-rd our G‑d, King of the Universe, who has granted us life, sustained us and enabled us to reach this occasion.”

Before the fast begins, we eat a final meal. Parents bless their children with “the children’s blessing.” There are those who dress only in white. Among Ashkenazim, Yom Kippur is one of the four days in the year that YIzkor or prayers of remembrance are recited over relatives who have passed away.

5. Yom Kippur is the only day of the year that includes five prayers: Maariv, Shacharit, Mussaf, Minchah, and Ne’ilah. At the conclusion of Yom Kippur, it is customary to immediately begin speaking about building a sukkah so as to connect one mitzvah to the next and to actually start to build in preparation for the next holiday.