The office of the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir announced this on Thursday morning that the security level of Chief of Staff Chanamel Dorfman has been raised to level 5.

The decision to raise Dorfman's security level was made due to intelligence information.

The Minister's office noted that Dorfman is the only chief of staff of a minister in the government who has been threatened.

"The Chief of Staff of the Minister of National Security, Chanamel Dorfman, was raised by the relevant authorities in the Israel Police to level 5, due to intelligence information received. Accordingly and according to the decision of the police, the security around him was increased," said the office of Minister Ben Gvir.