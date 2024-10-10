France 24 has reported that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman passed a message to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reassuring him that the US will not aid an attack on Iran's nuclear weapons.

According to the report, bin Salman stressed that the US is not entirely aware of Israel's plans for retaliation, but promised that it would not participate in an attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Earlier this week, Sky News Arabic reported that the US warned Israel against attacking Iran's nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, the Tehran Times, considered to be a mouthpiece for the Iranian government, published an article entitled, "Rising call for nukes." The article seemingly interviewed several Iranian citizens who said they support the country's development of nuclear weapons.

According to the Tehran Times, "The collapse of the JCPOA has certainly reduced the stigma around nuclear weapons, but the primary driver behind the increasing number of Iranians favoring the possession of nukes is believed to be an unprecedented surge of Israeli violence and aggression in the region."

The article also mentioned the recent earthquake in Iran's central Semnan region, quoting a citizen's disappointment to discover that it was not a nuclear test.

The Times also reported that a group of 39 Iranian lawmakers called to quickly advance the development of nuclear weapons.

One of lawmakers in question explained the move to ISNA, claiming, "No international organizations, nor European countries or the US, can effectively control the Zionist regime, which continues to commit crimes at will."