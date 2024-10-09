The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the 36th Division is conducting limited, localized, targeted raids against key Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon that pose a threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. During the operations so far, the troops have eliminated numerous terrorists, destroyed underground infrastructure, and dismantled over 500 operational enemy infrastructure and combat compounds, including weapons storage facilities.

"Over many years, the Hezbollah terrorist organization has cynically exploited the 'Green Without Borders' (GWB) environmental NGO as a front for its military activities in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah dug tunnels, stored weapons, and built military observation posts inside GWB facilities located near the border with Israeli communities," the IDF stated.

During the operations of the 36th Division, the troops countered these threats, conducted targeted raids on those Hezbollah military assets, and destroyed the weapons and underground infrastructure.