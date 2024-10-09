The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that since the beginning of the limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in Lebanon, troops from the 36th's Division Unit 636 that specialize in drones strikes have eliminated several Hezbollah terrorist cells and destroyed terrorist infrastructure.

The unit's activities have included guiding drones to eliminate armed Hezbollah terrorists, in coordination with the brigade’s fire control centers.

The IDF published drone footage from the elimination of a company commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization by the Golani Brigade’s Fire Control Center.

In addition, drone footage was published of the elimination of three armed terrorists by the 282nd Brigade’s Fire Control Center.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

צילום: דובר צה"ל