With its recent dramatic military successes against Hezbollah and its destruction of Hamas’ army, Israel is poised to “shift the balance of power in favor of the forces of freedom and democracy—in the region and across the globe, and to make the world a dramatically safer place for all”. This is the powerful message delivered by SA’s Chief Rabbi Dr Warren Goldstein in a recent public address.

Reflecting on the agonizing aftermath of the October 7 attack and the suffering of hostages and their families, Rabbi Goldstein honored the Israeli people’s bravery and sacrifice. “This historic opportunity has, with God’s help, been created by the unbreakable strength, the awe-inspiring bravery and heroism of the Israeli people—both on October 7, and throughout the last twelve months.”

Describing Israel’s ongoing struggle as a battle for global freedom, he underlined what, with the recent barrage of missiles sent by Iran – the second in a few months – has now become clear:

“The war Israel has been fighting was never about Gaza or the Palestinians or a two-state solution. It was not fought between the IDF and Hamas or Hezbollah. This war has always been about Iran, who has used Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis as its proxies.”

He adds: “It is really a broader war between the free world with its values of individual freedom and dignity, truth, human rights... and the forces of global jihad led by Iran.”

Amid these challenges, says Rabbi Goldstein, Israel has endured: “Israel has shown the way in unflinchingly confronting evil. While many in the West worship victimhood, through the fighting spirit of its people, Israel has refused to be a victim.”

He notes how the situation on the ground has changed dramatically in Israel’s favor. “Hamas is greatly debilitated, all of its fighting battalions destroyed, and most of its leaders dead... Through Israel’s dazzling technological and intelligence brilliance, Hezbollah has suffered a wave of humiliating defeats."

"IDF troops have entered Lebanon with zero resistance from the once-feared billion-dollar terror army. Iran proxies in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria are on the back foot. Israel is winning the war.”

The implications of this victory, Rabbi Goldstein believes, are far-reaching: “If Iran is either defeated or exposed as weak and vulnerable, the consequences, with God’s help and blessings, will be that following October 7, Israel will have fundamentally shifted the balance of power in the Middle East.”

This shift could “tip the scales in favor of the forces of freedom and democracy—in the region and across the world.”

But victory is not without its costs. “The road ahead is filled with dangers and pain. The unspeakable fear and agony of the remaining hostages and their families hangs heavy. The Iranian missile barrage is a timely reminder of the imperative to stop the Ayatollahs from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

SA’s Chief Rabbi concluded his address with a message of hope: “Israel has shown itself to be a ‘light unto the nations,’ fulfilling its prophetic destiny. While the West has become soft and complacent, Israel has shown the way in unflinchingly confronting evil.”

He says the world—particularly the West—is far more comfortable with Jews as victims than as active agents shaping the course of history, but describes how Israel has risen above victimhood and embraced its role as “God’s partners in creation.”

“To be a partner with God is, with His help and blessing, to actively change the course of history, and that sense of agency is deeply empowering. We are Jews because of our courage and determination to defeat the darkness of October 7.”