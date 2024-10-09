Shabbos is in your hands: Help spread the light of Shabbos





Through our Shabbos Kits, we provide families with the essential tools they need to fully observe Shabbos. Each kit includes items like a Kiddush cup, candlesticks, Shabbos timers, and more, removing practical barriers and making Shabbos observance accessible.









Don’t miss this opportunity to secure forgiveness and merit before Yom Kippur – sponsor a Shabbos Kit today!





Every week, hundreds of families and soldiers reach out to us, eager to experience the transformative power of Shabbos. They long to embrace Shabbos, but they need your help. Without the necessary support, many will be left waiting for their chance to bring the blessings of Shabbos into their homes.





Help us reach hundreds of families waiting for their Shabbos Kits – your support makes all the difference.





Why your help is crucial before Yom Kippur

As Yom Kippur approaches, the opportunity to act becomes even more powerful. This is not just about providing physical items—it’s about creating lasting spiritual impact. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky zt"l emphasized the tremendous merit in helping others observe Shabbos. He taught that donating a Shabbos Kit can serve as an atonement for the Shabbos desecration of a loved one who has passed away, offering both forgiveness and blessings.





At this time of judgment and reflection, your support of V'Shamru brings you closer to atonement for yourself and your loved ones. By helping a family observe Shabbos, you are engaging in an act of kindness that carries great spiritual significance.





Act now and join the Shabbos Revolution, bringing protection and blessings to families in need – donate here.















The Blessings of Shabbos: Promised by Gedolei Yisrael

Shabbos is known as the source of all blessings, and Gedolei Yisrael have promised that those who support its observance will receive open miracles in their lives. By joining V'Shamru’s Shabbos Revolution, you are securing blessings not just for the families you help, but also for yourself and your loved ones.

Leading rabbis have spoken about the powerful protection that Shabbos observance provides. By helping families and soldiers keep Shabbos, you are participating in the spiritual shield that guards Am Yisrael. Every Shabbos Kit you sponsor brings divine protection and blessing into the lives of those who receive it—and into your own home.



Act now and join the Shabbos Revolution, bringing protection and blessings to families in need – donate here.





Take Action Now – Shabbos is in your hands

As Yom Kippur approaches, now is the time to act. Hundreds of families and soldiers are waiting for their Shabbos Kits, and we need your help to meet this growing demand. Your support is critical to ensuring that no family is left behind.

By donating a Shabbos Kit, you not only bring the blessings of Shabbos into another home, but you also secure forgiveness, merit, and protection for yourself. Shabbos is in your hands—help us bring it to theirs.



Click here to be part of this transformative mitzvah and bring the light of Shabbos to those in need.