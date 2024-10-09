An influx of soldiers sent up North in the past few days sent shockwaves through the country, with hundreds of families affected by the absence of their spouses, parents, and children who were sent to fight. A Shomrei Yisroel representative shared that when he received the following handwritten letter from a 5-year-old girl, he broke down. Her father had been forced to cancel his army leave over Sukkot, and she was unabashed about her feelings on the matter.

“I’m Maya, and my Abba’s up North now. Really far away.

My Abba was meant to come home for Sukkot. I even made a poster for him to come home, and I drew a picture of the whole family sitting in the sukka together. I also drew Abba’s gun because he always wears it when he’s home.

When Imma told me that Abba was not coming home for Sukkot, I was so angry. I haven’t seen my Abba in ages! Sarit’s father came home already, and Leora’s, and only my father can’t come home.”

With thousands of fathers fighting over Sukkot, families across Israel face a lonely Chag. Kids are upset, and mothers are struggling to manage their homes without support from their husbands. Many reservist families are struggling financially and have requested help to cover basic Chag expenses.

ADOPT AN IDF FAMILY FOR THE CHAGIM

Kids like Maya have prompted more action to adopt families with soldiers fighting. After giving up so much for the country, they need our support - emotionally and financially. Shomrei Yisroel is running a $50,000 campaign to provide grocery vouchers for struggling IDF families, and women have testified how desperately they need this support. Readers can adopt a soldier’s family by sponsoring grocery vouchers for the Chagim on the campaign page.

