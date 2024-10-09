Northern Israel — As the conflict intensifies, entire towns in Northern Israel have been evacuated, turning thousands of families into refugees within their own country. Children and elderly alike face the daunting reality of displacement, without access to basic necessities, such as food, water, and safe shelter. This humanitarian crisis is worsening as the threat of further missile attacks looms.

To address this urgent need, a relief initiative spearheaded by Rabbi Yaakov Zilberman is mobilizing resources to provide immediate aid. The campaign aims to deliver critical supplies and secure bomb shelters for those affected by the ongoing conflict. The families urgently require assistance to ensure their safety and survival during these dangerous times.

Click here to donate and support Israel’s refugee families>>

As the world is inundated with news and appeals for help, it’s often the most vulnerable whose voices go unheard. Your support can do more than provide physical necessities—it restores hope, telling a frightened child and their family that they are not alone, and that someone cares.

