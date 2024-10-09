Sergeant Refoel Afek tapped his gun and checked the time. His bus was a shocking hour late, and if it came any later, he wouldn’t be able to visit his elderly parents before Chag. This was his long-awaited three-day leave from the army, and he needed every minute.

When the sun was high in the sky, he broke the news to his parents that he wouldn’t be making it. They both sobbed into the phone and blessed him for the new year. He arrived home to his wife and children with minutes to spare before the Chag, the sound of his parents' cries echoing in his ears.

This is one of the stories that emerged from soldiers on leave over Rosh Hashona. With public transport often unreliable and bases in inaccessible places, soldiers spend precious time off on public transport.

Demand for taxis is high, with Shomrei Yisroel receiving a record-breaking 724 taxi requests. However, they were forced to turn down 500 due to lack of funds. Demand is expected to skyrocket on Erev Yom Kippur and Erev Sukkot, and Shomrei Yisroel opened an emergency campaign to fund 1,000 taxi rides for soldiers coming home.

With only three days until Yom Kippur, they are missing a significant amount of funds.

