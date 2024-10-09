IDF Personnel Directorate chief Major General Dado Bar Kalifa attended Selichot prayers this week at the Or Hachaim Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

During the prayers, Bar Kalifa was honored with singing part of the "Aneinu" prayer, together with the thousands of others in attendance. The prayers were led by Rabbi Reuven Elbaz, a member of the Shas party's Council of Torah Sages.

On Tuesday, Bar Kalifa was promoted to the rank of Major General, alongside Dan Goldfus, at a ceremony headed by DF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and attended by Defense Minister Yoav Galalant. Members of the IDF's General Staff, commanders, and the major-generals' families.

He will soon begin his position as head of the Personnel Directorate.

Bar Kalifa is a graduate of the pre-military academy in Pedu'el, and served as the head of the 36th Division during the war.