Every year in Elul and Tishrei, I am invited to tell my miracle-filled t’shuva story in high schools, ulpanot, yeshivot, and community centers. For a lot of young Israelis, Hollywood is a dream. Many travel there seeking success in the movie business.

I did the opposite. I left Hollywood to seek a connection to Hashem in the Holy Land and I have never felt disappointed for a minute. This year, in order to share the story with more people, I made a short 20 minute image-packed video. But it comes with a warning. If you are suffering from some illness, don’t throw away your medicine like I did. It is best to follow your doctor’s instructions.

Our Sages tell us not to rely on miracles. While Rebbe Nachman of Breslov was very down on doctors, all of the Breslov Hasidim who I know take consul with physicians when they are ill. I think that Hashem did such an incredible miracle for me because I was willing to trust on him completely. But that certainly isn’t the path for everyone.

Interestingly, I was miraculously cured when I fervently prayed for the health of my uncle and not for myself. Rashi teaches us the same thing about Avraham Avinu – when he prayed for Avimelech, Sarah’s barrenness was cured! So here is the video. Enjoy!