A house in suburban Detroit, owned by the president of the University of Michigan, was vandalized on Monday with the words “intifada” and “coward” spray-painted on the property, coinciding with the first anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, reports The Associated Press.

While West Bloomfield police did not name the homeowner, the university confirmed that the house belongs to University of Michigan President Santa Ono. The house is not his official residence on campus.

In addition to Ono’s property, the home of Erik Lundberg, the university’s chief investment officer, was also defaced, according to The Detroit News.

Mark Bernstein, a member of the Board of Regents, condemned the vandalism, calling it “yet another assaultive act of intimidation by the antisemitic mob.”

Ono and the university's board have faced criticism from pro-Palestinian Arab activists for not divesting from any investments tied to Israel. However, the university maintains that it does not have direct investments in Israel and holds less than $15 million in funds that might be connected to companies operating in the country, which accounts for less than 0.1% of its total endowment.

As has been the case with other universities, the University of Michigan has seen a rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas attack on Israel exactly one year ago.

In May, police broke up a pro-Palestinian Arab encampment at the University of Michigan, citing a threat to public safety.

Last month, a 19-year-old Jewish student was attacked and beaten by a group of males after he responded in the affirmative when asked if he was Jewish. The suspects fled the area on foot.