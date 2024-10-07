Sirens were sounded on Monday evening in the Sharon and Gush Dan regions in central Israel, following a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in central Israel, approximately five projectile launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Some were intercepted by the IAF and the rest fell in open areas."

There are no changes in the Home Front Command's guidelines, the statement said.

Residents of central Israel and the Sharon reported hearing sounds of explosions, likely as a result of interceptions of the rockets.

A fire broke out in the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva, likely caused by rocket fragments. Fire crews are working to put it out.

Magen David Adom said that no injuries were reported in the barrages towards Gush Dan and the Sharon.

Earlier on Monday, a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen caused sirens to be activated throughout central Israel.

The sirens were activated in Lod, Ramle, Petah Tikva, Ben Gurion Airport, Rishon Lezion, and many other localities as a result of the missile attack.

The missile was intercepted by Israel's air defense systems outside Israeli territory. There are currently no reports of injuries.