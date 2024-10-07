Daniel Rosenis the former leader of the TorchPAC pro-Israel group at New York University whose activism against campus antisemitism was reported on in the New York Post, the New York Sun, and multiple Jewish newspapers as well as the Village Voice. He worked for the Jewish Agency and now serves as co-CEO of a local family business. Daniel is the co-creator and chairman of Minds and Hearts.

As the U.S. presidential election nears, voters are faced with a multitude of complex issues and conflicting candidate platforms. Navigating this decision can feel overwhelming. There are so many important issues to be considered that it’s often hard to know who the right candidate might be. Sometimes it’s not about choosing the perfect candidate, but it’s about choosing the least bad one. That’s not to say that these are bad candidates, but that neither one of them might satisfy all of what we would like them to.

However, there’s a straightforward way to cut through the noise ask yourself one simple question: What’s the MOST important thing to me? This simple question can crystallize your decision and help you align with the candidate that will best secure the things that are most cherished to you.



By identifying your top priority, you’ll find clarity in the decision-making process. Example questions are as follows:

For some, support for Israel or combatting antisemitism on campuses and in the public sphere is the key issue. If that’s the case for you, your choice becomes clearer—you’ll want to back the candidate with the strongest pro-Israel policies and the one who would be more likely to call out Anti-Semitism in the United States.

If you believe reproductive rights should be determined on a federal level as opposed to a state level, you’ll naturally gravitate toward the candidate who supports these protections more forcefully.

If border security, fentanyl usage, drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorists coming through the border are your main concerns, you’ll lean toward a candidate with a focus on stricter immigration policies

If inflation and cost of living dominate your concerns, look to the candidate who has the clearest plan to address economic stability.





If climate change policy is your top concern, the choice will be equally clear based on which candidate prioritizes environmental action, such as reducing carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy.





Once you answer this question everything else becomes secondary, making your decision much simpler.

The stakes of this election are so high that speaking to the people you care about is of great importance as well. By asking that simple question, what is the most important thing to you? a person can help others to gain clarity in their own decision. In doing this, there’s a chance that people can divorce themselves from their long-held biases that can sometimes cloud their judgement. People can liberate themselves in order to make the right decision for themselves and their community.





There is a classic story often attributed to Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, though it does not appear in the original stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It was taken from numerous books and websites. It goes like this:





“Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson go camping. After setting up their tent, they fall asleep. Sometime in the middle of the night, Holmes wakes Watson and says:





‘Watson, look up at the sky and tell me what you see.’





Watson replies, ‘I see millions of stars.’





Holmes asks, ‘What does that tell you?’





Watson thinks for a moment and responds, ‘Astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies. Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo. Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three. Theologically, I can see that God is all-powerful. Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow.’





Holmes is silent for a moment, then says, ‘Watson, you fool. Someone has stolen our tent.’





This episode plays on Watson’s tendency to overanalyze, while Holmes remains focused on solving problems in his logical way.”

Telling people what to think or explaining to them why they’re wrong almost never works. The best prescription usually is to create the conditions whereby a person can come to their own conclusions. To be successful this ought to be done in a very non-confrontational way without being aggressive or damaging relationships

There are only five weeks until the election which could have far lasting implications for the direction that this country and the rest of the world will be heading in. Israel finds itself facing existential enemies and the policy makers in the U.S play a pivotal role in what happens in Israel. By asking “What’s the MOST important thing to you? You will force people to drill down and answer that simple question.