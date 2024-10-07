Five people were injured on Sunday evening from shrapnel as a result of rockets from Lebanon which fell in Haifa.

Rambam Hospital stated that four of the victims were evacuated to the hospital in light condition and one in moderate condition.

A direct hit was also recorded in Tiberias, where Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated a man in his 20s to Poria Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon towards Haifa and the area. Interceptors were fired. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. The incident is under review.

In addition, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon towards the upper Galilee area. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, and others were identified falling in the area.

Firefighters from the Haifa station are searching several scenes where rockets and fragments of interceptions fell in the city.

Residents of Haifa reported a direct hit near the Maxim restaurant, where a suicide attack occurred during the second intifada, 21 years ago, in which 21 people were murdered.

Tal Rosen, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said, "I provided first aid at the scene to four victims (aged 30-70) who were hit by shrapnel in Haifa. At this stage, their condition is classified as moderate and light to moderate."