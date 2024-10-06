On September 24, 2024, the Rabbinical Alliance of America/Igud HaRabbonim (RAA/Igud) celebrated its 36th annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas and 82nd annual dinner at the famed Sephardic and Lebanese Congregation under the guidance of its esteemed and venerable Mara D’atra, Rabbi Eliyahu Elbaz. The theme of the evening was “A Clarion Call to Action.” Speaker after speaker discussed the various ways in which RAA/Igud supports its nearly 1,000 member rabbis who are busy serving the community in shuls, schools, hospitals, law enforcement, the armed forces, and every other conceivable rabbinic position.

Since 1988, on the recommendation of Rishon LeTzion HaGaon HaRav Mordechai Elliyahu, ZT’L to its then President, Rabbi Abraham Hecht, ZT’L, the RAA/Igud has made the Chai Elul Siyum HaShas a yearly tradition. Unfortunately, Rabbi Meir Shapiro, ZT’L, the Chairman of the RAA/Igud who was to serve as the inaugural Chai Elul Siyum HaShas Chairman passed away shortly before the first siyum. His son R’ Pinny Shapiro and family have been sponsoring the annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas in his memory. Sadly, since the passing of Rabbi Shapiro’s Rebbetzin, Rebbetzin Pearl Yita Shapiro, ZT’L, four years ago, the Chai Elul Siyum HaShas is sponsored now by R’ Pinny Shapiro and family in her memory as well.

The following rabbonim spoke at the Siyum HaShas: Rabbi Pesach Lerner, chairman, Eretz HaKodesh, served as Siyum HaShas chairman; Rabbi Gil Student, director, Vaad Halacha, RAA/Igud, made the Siyum HaShas; Rabbi Leibel Wulliger, rosh ha’kollel, Nachlas Dovid, Yeshivah Torah Vodaath, made the haschalas haShas; Rabbi Chaim Aryeh Zev Ginzberg, Rabbi, Chofetz Chaim Torah Center, Cedarhurst, NY, was the keynote speaker and delivered an erudite Dvar Halacha in honor of the Siyum HaShas; Rabbi Gary Kopstick, chairman, Pension Plan Committee, RAA/Igud, spoke about the great retirement plan which is an exclusive benefit of members of the RAA/Igud.

At the 82nd annual dinner, Chief Richie Taylor, commanding officer, Community Affairs Bureau, NYPD, presided over the awards presentation to NYPD Officers who were honored for their valiant service. Chief Joseph Gulotta, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island; Chief Charlie McEvoy, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South; Hon. Dennis Quirk, President Emeritus, New York State Court Officers Association; Lieutenant Jack Conway, Commanding Officer of the NYPD Ceremonial Unit; and Rabbi David Heskiel, Clergy Liaison, Community Affairs Bureau, NYPD were honored.

Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, executive vice-president, RAA/Igud, stated, “If you want to be successful as a police officer then please follow in the footsteps of our illustrious honorees, all of whom are the personification and definition of what quality policing is all about. Our honorees this evening are great role models to follow and their individual and collective imprint on the city is indelible and everlasting. The decrease in crime and the great confidence in the NYPD is by no small measure thanks to their herculean efforts. We at the RAA/Igud look forward to our continued partnership with the NYPD and we are confident the best is yet to come.”

Assembly Member Sam Berger; Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar; Rabbi Eli Slavin, Jewish Liaison, Congress Member Yvette Clarke, Uri Fraenkel, Director of Special Projects, Office of the Mayor of the City of New York, Pinny Hikind, Jewish Liaison, Office of the Comptroller of the City of New York; Simon Sebag, Jewish Liaison, Office of the Public Advocate of the City of New York, Pesach Osina, Jewish Liaison, Office of the Speaker of the New York City Council, Alex Gurevich, Jewish Liaison, District Attorney Kings County, Jacob Eisdorfer, Jewish Liaison, Brooklyn Borough President, Frank J. Rapacciuolo, Chief of Staff, Hon. Joseph Borrelli, Minority Leader, New York City Council; and Democratic District Leader Igor Galanter were in attendance and participated in the awards presentation at the dinner.

Also honored at the dinner was the Eretz HaKodesh organization in honor of its work on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Israel. Rabbi Mirocznik lauded Rabbi Pesach Lerner and Rabbi Yehuda Segal, the dream team of Eretz HaKodesh, for their great accomplishments on behalf of the Jewish people in their monumental work and advocacy in the World Zionist Organization and Jewish Agency. “It has been way too long that the Orthodox world lacked a seat and voice at the table. We at the RAA/Igud once again reaffirm our commitment and support of Rabbi Lerner and Ertz HaKodesh in their sacred mission in reinforcing Jewish tradition in Israel. We further laud Rabbi Moish Schmerler, our highly respected and venerable executive director, for joining Eretz HaKodesh in Israel and participating in the deliberation of the WZO and with meeting with members of Keenest in Israel. The only way to effectuate meaningful change is by engaging in dialogue and representing the Orthodox view in a clear and intelligent fashion. Tonight, as we praise Eretz HaKodesh, we once again advise our constituents that the next election cycle is around the corner, and we must be diligent in registering voters for the forthcoming WZO election. The RAA/Igud once again proudly supports Eretz HaKodesh and requests and encourages that every eligible person register and vote, and encourage their family and friends to register and vote, for Ertz HaKodesh in the WZO election. Collectively as a group we will make a difference.”

The program concluded with Rabbi Yaakov Klass, presidium chairman, RAA/Igud, making an Azkarah/Memorial in honor of the memory of Rabbi Joseph Salamon, ZT”L, vice-president, RAA/Igud. “Rabbi Salamon is remembered as a pillar of the Igud HaRabbonim, serving as chairman of all our Rosh Chodesh Conferences, Annual Chai Elul Siyum HaShas, and special events. His love for the Igud HaRabbonim is legendary. There was no task too big or small for Rabbi Salamon. His motto was that if it needs to be done, let’s get it done. Rabbi Salamon was involved in many synagogue boards but perhaps one of his greatest achievements was founding and operating Ohr Torah, a yeshiva for the atypical student, that gave him a chance to learn and succeed. Rabbi Salamon is missed and may his memory be a blessing for his family and all of Israel.”

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht, presidium member, RAA/Igud, and rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel Chabad in Norwalk, CT, served as the convocation chairman and presented the Igud HaRabbonim’ s Convocation Resolutions for 5784.

Convocation Resolutions:

Chai Elul 5784 – September 22, 2024

#1) PROPOSAL TO FORM A NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PARENTS

The Rabbinical Alliance of America – Igud proposes the launching of a National Federation of Parents to direct all educational institutions, with a set of guidelines for school educators and administrators, so that all curricula adhere to basic and fundamental ethical principles, known as “Family Values,” in protecting the development of our nation’s students. The National Federation of Parents will serve to correct and redirect our educational institutions away from the “woke agenda” in all forms or content, namely printed or live instruction. We envision the National Federation of Parents to be comprised of all who respect Biblical Values, which are the bedrock of our great American Republic.

#2) RESPECTING THE AUTONOMY OF YESHIVA EDUCATION

“Do not touch My anointed ones, and do not harm My prophets. (Psalms 105:15) “Anointed Ones” — these are the children studying the Torah at School (Talmud Shabbat 119:2)

The Rabbinical Alliance of America – Igud calls upon the City of New York and the Department of Education to cease and desist from all actions aimed at meddling with the educational curriculum in use at yeshivas and day schools throughout the five boroughs.

The separation of religion and state and the freedom for parental choice as it pertains to schooling and education, is a sacrosanct and inviolable right, and deserving of regard.

We call upon the New York City Council to legislate all possible financial support, i.e., busing, school lunch programs, grants for facility enhancements, and security to these schools that are independently educating law-abiding and productive citizens.

#3) A CALL TO JEWISH FEDERATIONS TO INCREASE FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF JEWISH DAY SCHOOLS & HIGH SCHOOL INSTITUTIONS

The RAA/Igud applauds the vital work and philanthropy of the UJA Federation of Greater New York. Much good is done every day by the Federation’s social welfare programs in aiding the poor, people with disabilities, and the disadvantaged.

In prior annual convocations, the Rabbinical Alliance of America/Igud– has called on JEWISH FEDERATIONS across the country to at once increase their budgetary support of YESHIVA DAY SCHOOL institutions by a minimum of 30%.

#4) IN SUPPORT OF THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF RABBINATE OF ISRAEL

The Rabbinical Alliance of America – Igud Harabonim reiterates their wide-ranging support of the institution and office of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

It is of necessity that the Chief Rabbinate remain the exclusive authority of all matters of GIYUR (conversion) and matters of religious identity and personal status, MARRIAGE & DIVORCE, as well as all matters of KASHRUTH as codified in the Code of Jewish Law – Halacha.

The time hallowed and established heritage and customs of our people (Halacha) serves to unite and preserve the unity and integrity of the Jewish people of all backgrounds and levels of observance. In fact, these standards continue to unite the world Jewish community, and keep at bay assimilation and intermarriage.

#5) IN SUPPORT OF THE STATE AND PEOPLE OF ISRAEL

With great concern, the RAA/Igud calls upon all people of goodwill to raise their voices in support of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces in their struggle for survival. The year-long war has placed an unbearable burden upon the people of Israel. At present, tens of thousands of Israeli citizens are displaced from their homes in the south and north of Israel. Moreover, tens of thousands of reserve soldiers are absent from their families and businesses. Thousands of innocent Israeli civilians have been murdered and injured, and hostages taken as the world is mostly silent.

The RAA/Igud supports Israel to vanquish HAMAS and HEZBOLLAH and the terrorist entity of the PLO. It is the moral and ethical right, as based upon the TORAH, to eradicate HAMAS and its supporters, and to bring the innocent hostages, now being held by the terrorists, home.

It is not the purview of the RAA to interfere in political matters within Israel, however it is the responsibility of the RAA/Igud to call for a cessation of the harmful and polarizing demonstrations that do not allow the government to focus on winning the war for all its citizens. We maintain that change is achieved through elections and not through the demonization of CHAREIDIM and Torah observant Jewry.

#6) A CALL FOR A MOMENT OF SILENCE IN ALL U.S. PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The RAA/Igud reiterates its call to the administration and the Department of Education to support a nationwide directive for a Moment of Silence at the commencement of each school day — helping teachers and students to silently reflect on the Creator and faith in a Higher Being.

As Rabbis and spiritual leaders of communities throughout the USA, we call for the Moment of Silence to be held at all public educational institutions beginning with elementary through university and college level, assuring the wellbeing of our children and adults.

#7) RECOGNITION OF THE ERETZ HAKODESH WORK in ISRAEL & DIASPORA

We are thankful that our esteemed member, Rabbi Pesach Lerner, has done and continues to conduct yeoman’s contributions to American and Israeli Jewry, through his work within the ERETZ HAKODESH SECTOR of the Jewish Agency. We wish him continued success in these endeavors.

#8) RECOGNITION OF THE COALITION OF JEWISH VALUES

The RAA/Igud wishes to applaud once again the effective work of the CJV (Coalition of Jewish Values), a national organization being the voice of some 2,500 Orthodox rabbis, chaplains, and educators, (many of them members of the RAA) who serve with diligence coast to coast in these great United States of America.

#9) VOTING IN NATIONAL AND LOCAL ELECTIONS IS A RELIGIOUS DUTY

Adhering to the urging of our Torah Sages of yesteryear (Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, OBM) and current great Torah luminaries of our day, we call upon all citizens to register and to vote in the upcoming elections on November 5, 2024. Much will depend upon the outcome of elections vis a vis Israel, Family Values, and security of our institutions. It is a sacred duty to vote and encourage an administration that is in keeping with the Seven Universal Laws of Noah, that discourages abortion of a viable fetus, not posing a danger to its mother, as well as alternative marriage, and the disparagement of living a life of faith rooted in the belief of the Creator.