Israel’s Mission to the UN will hold a memorial event at the UN on Monday, to mark the anniversary of the October 7th massacre.

The event will be attended by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, ambassadors from all over world, as well as released hostages and families of hostages.

The event will be held at 2:30 p.m. New York time (9:30 p.m. Israel time) and will be broadcast live on Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. Singer Eden Golan will perform at the event.

In addition, before the event, at 1:00 p.m., the “Eternal Embrace“ exhibit by artist and photographer Ifat Peer and in collaboration with the Zionist Council in Israel, will open at the UN.

The exhibit tells the stories of 25 women and men who were murdered on October 7th through the eyes of their mothers. The exhibit, which will be on display for a week, will open with remarks by Ambassador Danon, and Sigal Mansouri, whose two daughters, Norel and Roya, were murdered at the Nova Festival.

"I thank the Zionist Council in Israel for their collaboration in bringing this moving exhibit to the United Nations,” said Ambassador Danon.

“After the opening of the exhibit, we will gather for the memorial event in the presence of many ambassadors. At precisely the same institution where they try to ignore the barbaric massacre committed by Hamas on October 7, we will stand tall and remind the world who should be condemned and who will fight humanity's just war against terrorism,” he added.