A record-breaking 724 requests for taxi rides were received last week by Shomrei Yisroel, an organization dedicated to helping soldiers. With soldiers given minimal leave over the Chagim, many were anxious to maximize every hour possible with their families. However, 500 soldiers were turned down after the organization admitted a lack of funds.

A devastated soldier shared, “I’ve been dreaming of these 4 days off because I haven’t seen my children in weeks. But I spent most of a day taking 3 buses and a train, and I arrived home sweaty and tired 30 minutes before lighting.”

With many army bases in inaccessible areas, soldiers spend precious time off changing between multiple trains and buses to get home. Demand for taxis is expected to skyrocket on Erev Yom Kippur and Sukkot, however until more funding is raised, hundreds of soldiers will be turned down.

Shomrei Yisroel released an emergency campaign to enable more soldiers to get home quickly and safely. “We’re expecting over a thousand requests, and we don’t want to turn anyone down. Each taxi ride is $80, and our goal is to raise $80,000 to enable 1,000 soldiers to get home for the Chag. Every hour a soldier has off from the army is precious, please consider sponsoring a taxi ride so we don’t let us turn down any soldier asking for help!”

Readers can sponsor a taxi ride home for a returning soldier by donating on the Shomrei Yisroel Crowdfunding page. With less than a week until Yom Kippur, sponsors are needed to meet soldiers' requests in time.

