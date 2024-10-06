IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi sent a letter on Sunday to all IDF soldiers and reservists marking one year since the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023.

"We are fighting! For a year now, we have been in the midst of a complex, multi-front war, with many significant and extensive achievements. Many challenges still lie ahead. IDF soldiers are deployed and fighting with strength on all fronts without stopping.

"This is a long war, measured not only by capabilities but also by the willpower and perseverance over time. For our enemies – every month, every week, and every day is worse than the one before. Even after the campaign ends, we will need to maintain our achievements, and our enemies will know, beyond any doubt, there will be no revival for those who seek to destroy us.

"A year has passed since October 7th, the day we failed in our mission to protect the citizens of the State of Israel. We are now in the Ten Days of Repentance. October 7th is not only a day of remembrance but also a call for deep introspection.A recognition of our failures and a commitment to learning from them, while assessing the challenges, both those we have faced and those that still await us.

"We began this year from a difficult and painful point, but we regained our composure, advanced forward to fight, and grew stronger – from this combat, a generation of warriors and commanders has emerged – with unparalleled combat experience and unwavering courage, leading the IDF in one of the most complex wars we have known. People are the key to fulfilling these difficult missions. Alongside us are the reservists, fighting with unparalleled dedication, over a long and challenging period. Each and every one of you is part of this campaign, of our just war. Today, I want to say to you – your commitment, courage, and steadfast spirit demonstrated over the past year are a source of deep pride for every citizen of Israel and for me as your commander.

"A year has passed, and we have defeated the military wing of Hamas, and we continue to fight against the organization’s terrorist capabilities; We have dealt a severe blow to Hezbollah, which has lost all of its senior leadership. We are not stopping – we fight, debrief, learn, and improve. We are taking an offensive, tactical, and proactive approach on all fronts, adapting our defensive strategies on all borders, and understanding that the IDF must be a greater army that takes good care of its people. We are destroying our enemies’ capabilities, and we will ensure that these capabilities are not rebuilt, so that October 7th is never repeated.

"Commanders, Many challenges still lie ahead in achieving the war’s objectives – defeating the enemy, returning the hostages – an urgent mission of the highest moral value – and returning the civilians to their homes. Let us remember the words of the author of Ecclesiastes: 'Whatever it is in your power to do, do with all your might.' It is in our power, in your power, to take action and to succeed. Remember those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland – the fallen, their families, and the wounded, in both spirit and body, who face the consequences of their heroism every day – thanks to them, we are here. We will continue to walk with them and in their light.

"At the start of the new year, let us remember and remind ourselves and our enemies – this is a war for our right to be a free people in our land, as well as for our values, beliefs, and the righteousness of our path. We will persevere, and we will win.

"Continue with this strength, the eyes of the entire nation are upon us.

"I am with you at every step,

"Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi

"Chief of the General Staff"