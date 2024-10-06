Dr. Mike Evans, founder of “Friends of Zion” spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News on the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre about “moral clarity” and the stand that Israel needs to take against the world.

Dr. Mike Evans says that it was important for him to be here in Israel as we're marking a year since the October 7th massacre and he is holding a special event today, because “this was the worst attack upon the Jewish people since the Holocaust and it demands moral clarity on the part of everyone who believes in fighting evil with good. So, this event is a solidarity event and we have evangelical leaders, part of it who represent one quarter of a billion people, 250 million people worldwide. We believe Israel needs to know they're not alone. They have enormous amount of friends and most of the people that I know are standing 100% with Israel.”

“When we were attacked on 9/11, George Bush had a decision to make. Was he going to stand up to evil and destroy Al-Qaeda or was he going to surrender to evil? He didn't surrender. George Bush didn't say to Osama Bin Laden, ‘Oh we will hit you, but we won't hit you here or there.’ That's exactly what Biden told the State of Israel, ‘don't attack their nuclear plant.’ Are you serious? If Osama Bin Laden had a nuclear bomb, New York City would be Nagasaki and Washington would be Hiroshima. If Hitler had a nuclear bomb, we’d all be speaking German. It’s shameful for Biden to say, ‘Don't attack the nuclear plant, and don't attack the oil.’ The oil is the ATM machine that funds all the proxies that are killing Jews. It's wrong and we don't support it at all,” says Dr. Evans.

“The average Iranian has a word for Biden. They call him ‘Mullah Biden,’ because he’s soft on the Mullahs. There are a lot of Mullahs who have their children in the US. They're living like kings, because they're corrupt and they're getting away with murder. So, yes, this liberal left ideology is what Jimmy Carter had, in which he brought in Khamenei, saying he would be a Gandhi-like figure, who will be human rights to Iran. But this only empowers evil and what Israel is doing right now is standing up to evil and we are standing with the State of Israel,” explains Dr. Evans.

Dr. Evans objects to the claims that Israel needs to wait till the US elections are over to take military action, “Absolutely not. You can't do that. You can't wait. In 30 days Iran would have enough enriched uranium to build an atomic bomb. You want to wait for that or do you want to wait for the Russians to have a nuclear umbrella over Iran? Russian planes flying over Iranian airspace? Do you want to wait for that or do you want to wait and take the risk that Kamala Harris will come into power and be the greatest anti-Israel president in American history? Israel can't wait. Israel is smelling the smoke of Auschwitz coming from Iran and they've got to deal with this thing; they have no alternative.”

Dr. Evans is adamant that he knows Donald Trump well, “I was very close to Donald Trump for four years, was very engaged between him and the State of Israel. Donald Trump 100% has moral clarity. He will never allow funding of Iran and he was very strong against the Palestinian Authority. He shut them down. He shut their offices down. He did everything he could. He understands the difference between good and evil and right and wrong. By the way, the ones who gave him the presidency were the Evangelicals, the same Evangelicals are here today uniting in support of Israel. If Donald Trump didn't stand with Israel when Israel was confronting Iran, he'd lose the support of his base and he knows that.”

Dr. Evans advises that, “Israel needs to be strong and do what they need to do. Israel has a tremendous history and a marvelous book, and the book tells the story of great leaders throughout your Jewish history, who had great victories, because they put their faith in God and they did the right thing. Israel needs to simply do the right thing because it's a righteous cause. Benjamin Netanyahu and I have been cherished friends for more than 44 years. His heroes are Ronald Reagan and Winston Churchill. You have a man who believes in moral clarity. The kibbutzes, these precious beautiful people on the south were doing everything humanly possible to care for the Gazans. They were taken to the hospital, they were bringing them into their homes, they were doing everything possible and they betrayed them. They gave the plans to the terrorists and when the terrorists killed them they came behind the terrorist and stole everything in their houses. They killed Jews because they're Jews.”

On the US elections, Dr. Evans agrees that, “it is a very tight race. It will be razor thin, decided by five states and around 300,000 Independents, extremely tight race. Probably one of the tightest in our history, but you can be sure that our Evangelicals are going to vote for Donald Trump, because he was the most pro-Israel president in our American history and that's very important to them.”