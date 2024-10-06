Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister reiterated Israel's position that given Iran's support for all parts of its axis of terrorism, Israel expects its friends to stand behind it and not impose restrictions that will only strengthen the Iranian axis of evil.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's actions against Hezbollah are creating an opportunity to change the reality in Lebanon in favor of stability, security, and peace in the entire region.

The two leaders agreed to advance dialogue on the issue during the visit of the French Foreign Minister, who is scheduled to come to Israel.

Macron apparently told Netanyahu, in a conversation that was defined as "open and frank," that "arms shipments, prolonging the war in Gaza and extending it to Lebanon will not provide Israel with the security it desires."

Macron told Netanyahu that a ceasefire is needed immediately: "We must immediately take decisive action that will enable us to advance the political solutions that are necessary for the security of Israel and everyone in the Middle East."

On Saturday, the Prime Minister harshly condemned the French President after the latter called for an arms embargo on Israel.

"As Israel fights the forces of barbarism led by Iran, all civilized countries should be standing firmly by Israel’s side. Yet President Macron and other Western leaders are now calling for arms embargoes against Israel," Netanyahu stated.

He continued: "Shame on them. Is Iran imposing an arms embargo on Hezbollah, on the Houthis, on Hamas, and on its other proxies? Of course not. This axis of terror stands together. But countries who supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel.

Netanyahu promised, "Israel will win with or without their support. But their shame will continue long after the war is won. For in defending ourselves against this barbarism, Israel is defending civilization against those who seek to impose a dark age of fanaticism on all of us. Rest assured, Israel will fight until the battle is won - for our sake and for the sake of peace and security in the world."

"Even though we have not yet removed the threat, we have changed the balance of the war," Netanyahu said. About a month ago, before the end of the destruction of Hamas in Gaza, we began fulfilling our promise to the residents of the north. We destroyed a large percentage of the missile and rocket array, and these days our heroic soldiers are destroying the tunnel array."

Macron said earlier in an interview about Israel with the France Inter radio network, that the priority today is to return to a political solution and that the supply of weapons used for fighting in Gaza must be stopped. During the interview, Macron even stated that France does not supply military equipment to Israel.

In response, former French member of parliament Meyer Habib said: "What a disgrace!" On the eve of the October 7 memorial events, Emmanuel Macron demands that France, and also the free world, stop the arms shipments to Israel, destined for Gaza. He knows very well that the State of Israel was attacked and was a victim to one of the most terrible antisemitic pogroms in history. Is this the same person who last October asked in Jerusalem for an international military coalition on Israel's side? Does he know that his repeated bashes are slowly but surely making him the most unpopular politician in France? This is sad and pathetic."